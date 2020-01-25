Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

BASIL D'OLIVEIRA TROPHY, 2019/20 4th Test, The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, 24 - 28 Jan, 2020

1ST INN

England *

309/8 (85.1)

England
v/s
South Africa
South Africa

Toss won by England (decided to bat)
Innings Break

U-19 CWC, 2020 Match 23, Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein, 25 January, 2020

1ST INN

South Africa Under-19 *

299/8 (50.0)

South Africa Under-19
v/s
United Arab Emirates Under-19
United Arab Emirates Under-19

Toss won by South Africa Under-19 (decided to bat)
Live

BAN IN PAK, 3 T20IS, 2020 2nd T20I, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 25 January, 2020

2ND INN

Bangladesh

136/6 (20.0)

Bangladesh
v/s
Pakistan
Pakistan*

79/1 (11.4)

Pakistan need 58 runs in 50 balls at 6.96 rpo

fixtures

All matches

4th Test: ENG VS SA

live
ENG ENG
SA SA

Johannesburg

24 Jan, 202013:30 IST

1st T20I: NZ VS IND

live
NZ NZ
IND IND

Auckland

24 Jan, 202012:20 IST

2nd T20I: NZ VS IND

upcoming
NZ NZ
IND IND

Auckland

26 Jan, 202012:20 IST

3rd T20I: NZ VS IND

upcoming
NZ NZ
IND IND

Hamilton

29 Jan, 202012:30 IST

Won't Travel to India for T20 World Cup Unless They Come for Asia Cup: PCB

"If India doesn't come to Pakistan for the Asia Cup, we would also refuse participation in the 2021 T20 World Cup there," Khan told reporters in Lahore.

PTI |January 25, 2020, 4:11 PM IST
Won't Travel to India for T20 World Cup Unless They Come for Asia Cup: PCB

PCB Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Wasim Khan on Saturday said they will not send their team to India for the 2021 T20 World Cup if the BCCI won't send its team to Pakistan for the Asia Cup T20 in September this year.

"If India doesn't come to Pakistan for the Asia Cup, we would also refuse participation in the 2021 T20 World Cup there," Khan told reporters in Lahore.

The senior Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official dismissed reports that PCB had given up Asia Cup hosting rights to BCB in exchange for Bangladesh sending its team to Pakistan.

"The hosting rights have been given to us by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and we can't just hand them over to anyone. We don't have that authority," he said.

Khan, however, conceded that due to issues with India currently two venues are being considered for hosting the Asia Cup.

India has not toured Pakistan since 2008 while it has also not played a full Test bilateral series with Pakistan since 2007 due to strained political and diplomatic relations. Pakistan did visit India in 2012 to play a short limited-overs series.

Cricket experts say the main hurdle to Pakistan hosting the Asia Cup will be whether India agrees to play in the country due to security issues.

Khan also confirmed that a security delegation from Cricket South Africa would be visiting Pakistan in February to take stock of the security situation as Pakistan has invited the Proteas for a three-match T20 series in Pakistan in March-April after the Pakistan Super League.

Referring to the visit of ICC Chief Executive to Islamabad and Lahore earlier this week, Khan said PCB would try to get hosting rights of at least three ICC events between 2023 and 2031.

He also said that Marylebone Cricket Club would be sending its team to Lahore to play four matches and the team would include prominent players such as Moeen Ali, Kumar Sangakara and Ravi Bopara.

asia cupbccipcbT20 World Cup

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 26 Jan, 2020

IND v NZ
Auckland

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Wed, 29 Jan, 2020

IND v NZ
Hamilton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 New Zealand 3449 105
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 England 4593 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7748 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 South Africa 5193 110
5 Australia 5854 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10645 260
see more