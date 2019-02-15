Wood a Thrilling Prospect for Ashes: Anderson

Loading...
Wood, who was brought in as a late replacement for the injured Olly Stone, picked up his maiden five-for against Windies and was consistently hitting speeds of close to 95mph. Wood finished the Test with six wickets to his name as England avoided what would have been a humiliating whitewash.
Writing in his column for The Sun, Anderson said: "Mark Wood produced the fastest bowling I’ve seen for England for many years – and it sent a surge of excitement through the team."
"Having someone hurtling the ball down at 95mph adds an extra dimension to any attack and there’s no doubt some of the Windies batsmen looked distinctly shaken."
Anderson, who is England’s highest Test wicket-taker, believes Wood is the kind of bowler they have missed since Andrew Flintoff and Steve Harmison.
"I was fielding at gully for some of Woody’s spell in the first innings of the third Test and a drive by Shai Hope that flew to Rory Burns standing next to me was the fastest I’ve ever seen a ball come off the bat.
"An out-and-out fast bowler is one of the great sights in cricket," he went on. "If Woody can use his first five-for England haul as a stepping stone, it is a thrilling prospect with the Ashes coming up this summer."
Wood’s journey has been marred by various injuries and consistency at the highest level is bound to be the biggest challenge.
The veteran Anderson feels that England should use him in short bursts.
"If he is used in the right way – as a shock bowler in short bursts – he can be a real threat."
First Published: February 15, 2019, 2:02 PM IST