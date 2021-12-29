Woodlands Hospital Provides Latest Update: Sourav Ganguly 'Haemodynamically Stable' on 2nd Day of Admission

The Woodlands Hospital of Kolkata on Wednesday provided the latest update on the health of BCCI president Sourav Ganguly. The former India skipper is stable and the team of doctors is keeping a close tab on him.

The hospital administration released an official statement on Wednesday, stating that Ganguly is doing fine as his oxygen saturation levels are decent and he had slept well last night.

“On the second day of admission, Sourav Ganguly, BCCI President and former Indian cricket captain, remains haemodynamically stable, afebrile and maintaining oxygen saturation of 99% on room air. He slept well last night and has had breakfast and lunch,” the statement read.

“The medical board comprising Dr Saroj Mondal, Dr Saptarshi Basu and Dr Soutik Panda is keeping a close watch on his health status,” it added.

Ganguly Returned Covid Positve

The BCCI President tested positive for the virus on Monday night after which he was rushed to Kolkata’s Woodlands Hospital as a precautionary measure. As per the last statement released by the hospital, he had received Monoclonal Antibody Cocktail therapy on the same night and was haemodynamically stable.

“A medical board comprising Dr Saroj Mondal, Dr Saptarshi Basu and Dr Soutik Panda in consultation with Dr Devi Shetty and Dr Aftab Khan is keeping a close watch on his health status,” the statement read.

What the News Agencies reported?

PTI had also reported that Ganguly is double vaccinated and was travelling extensively, taking part in all professional activities. He was rushed to a hospital late on Monday night as a precautionary measure after his RT-PCR test returned positive.

“He was taken to Woodlands Nursing Home last night. He has been given medication and is currently stable,” a BCCI source, who is keeping track of Ganguly’s health, was quoted by PTI as saying.

What did Ganguly’s brother tell Media?

As reported by the India Express, Ganguly’s condition was stable on Tuesday and was being continuously monitored by the doctors in Woodland hospital.

“Sourav is stable. He underwent angioplasty earlier this year. So as a precautionary measure he has been admitted to Woodlands,” Snehasish was quoted as saying the Indian Express.

Ganguly’s past medical history

This is the third time that Sourav Ganguly has been hospitalised this year. Earlier in January, he was taken to the hospital after he complained of chest discomfort. The doctors later stated that he has suffered a heart attack while exercising at his Kolkata home and underwent a right coronary angioplasty.

A couple of weeks later, he felt a similar chest pain that led to the second round of angioplasty during which two stents were placed in two of his arteries.

