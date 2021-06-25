WOR vs DUR Dream11 Team And Full Players List: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Vitality T20 Blast 2021, June 25 10 PM IST Friday

WOR vs DUR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Vitality T20 Blast 2021 Match between Worcestershire vs Durham: Worcestershire will play host to Durham in a North Group T20 Blast match on Friday. The fixture will be held at New Road in Worcester and it will kick off at 10:00 pm (IST). Worcestershire kicked off their T20 Blast tournament with a tie against Nottinghamshire. After that, they registered two back to back win over Northamptonshire and Lancashire. However, since then, they have not won a single encounter and are currently placed at the 7th spot in the standings. In their previous four games, Worcestershiresuffered three losses while one game had no result.

On the other hand, Durham, currently occupy the fourth spot in the North Group points table, with four wins, two losses and a washed-out game.

Ahead of the Vitality T20 Blast 2021 match between Worcestershire and Durham; here is everything you need to know:

WOR vs DUR Telecast

The match between WOR vs DUR will not be televised in India.

WOR vs DUR Live Streaming

The match between WOR vs DUR can be live-streamed on the FanCode app.

WOR vs DUR Match Details

The match will be played on Friday, June 25 at the New Road, Worcester. The game will start at 10:00 pm (IST).

WOR vs DUR captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Ben Stokes.

Vice-captain: Ben Raine

WOR vs DUR Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Ben Cox, David Bedingham

Batsmen: Cameron Bancroft, Graham Clark, Riki Wessels

All-Rounders: Ben Stokes, Brett D’Oliveira, Ben Raine

Bowlers: Ben Dwarshuis, Brydon Carse, Dillon Pennington

WOR vs DUR probable playing XI

Worcestershire predicted playing XI: Riki Wessels, Brett DOliveira, Thomas Charles Fell, Jake Libby, Ben Cox (c & wk), Ross Whiteley, Ed Barnard, Ben Dwarshuis, Ish Sodhi, Dillon Pennington, Charlie Morris

Durham predicted playing XI: David Bedingham, Graham Clark, Ben Stokes, Cameron Bancroft (c), Ned Eckersley (wk), Sean Dickson, Brydon Carse, Ben Raine, Liam Trevaskis, Scott Borthwick, Matty Potts

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here