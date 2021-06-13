WOR vs LAN Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs For Today's T20 Blast 2021, June 13 7:00 PM IST

WOR vs LAN dream11 team prediction and tips check captain vice-captain and probable playing xis for today’s T20 Blast 2021 Worcestershire vs Lancashire June 13 7:00 PM IST

WOR vs LAN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Worcestershire and Lancashire T20 Blast 2021:

Worcestershire will lock horns with Lancashire for the first time in the ongoing English T20 Blast on Sunday, June 13. Lancashire is currently leading the series with two out of two wins while Worcestershire has won one out of the two matches played till now.

In the upcoming match, Worcestershire is likely to be without Jack Haynes, Joshua Dell, Adam Finch while presence of Owais Shah, Jack Blatherwick, and Luke Wells is also doubtful in the playing 11 of Lancashire.

In previous tournaments, the two sides have met each other thirteen times out of which Lancashire has registered win in ten games.

The Worcestershire vs Lancashire match will commence from 7:00 PM IST at County Ground, Worcester.

Ahead of the match between Worcestershire and Lancashire here is everything you need to know:

WOR vs LAN Telecast

The match will not be televised in India.

WOR vs LAN Live Streaming

Cricket enthusiasts in India can watch the matches on the respective team’s website and official YouTube channel.

WOR vs LAN Match Details

The match will be played on Sunday, June 13 at County Ground, Worcester. The game will start at 7:00 PM IST.

WOR vs LAN captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Liam Livingstone

Vice-Captain: Moeen Ali

Suggested Playing XI for WOR vs LAN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper – Jos Buttler

Batsmen – Finn Allen, Ross Whiteley, Jake Libby

All-rounders – Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Danny Lamb, Brett D’Oliveira

Bowlers – Matt Parkinson, Charlie Morris, Tom Hartley

WOR vs LAN Probable XIs

Worcestershire: Riki Wessels, Brett D’Oliveira, Moeen Ali, Jake Libby, Ben Cox (wk), Ross Whiteley, Ed Barnard, Ben Dwarshuis, Ish Sodhi, Josh Tongue, Charlie Morris

Lancashire: Finn Allen, Liam Livingstone, Alex Davies, Jos Buttler (wk), Dane Vilas, Steven Croft, Luke Wood, Danny Lamb, Tom Hartley, Tom Bailey, Matthew Parkinson

