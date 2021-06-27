WOR vs LEI Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s English T20 Blast 2021 match, June 27, 07:00 pm IST

WOR vs LEI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s English T20 Blast 2021 between Worcestershire and Leicestershire: From the North Group, Worcestershire will square off against Leicestershire in the upcoming match of the 2021 edition of the English T20 Blast. The WOR vs LEI match will be played at the County Ground in New Road. on June 27, Sunday at 07:00 pm IST.

Worcestershire and Leicestershire have struggled to get going in the T20 Blast 2021. Both the teams have secured a victory in just three out of eight league games. Leicestershire are languishing at the second last position on the North Group points table while Worcestershire are sitting at sixth place due to a better net run rate.

The viewers can expect a cracking of a game on Sunday as both Worcestershire and Leicestershire will be desperate to secure a victory and climb up the points table to stay relevant in the competition.

Ahead of the match between Worcestershire and Leicestershire; here is everything you need to know:

WOR vs LEI Telecast

The Worcestershire vs Leicestershire match will not be broadcasted in India.

WOR vs LEI Live Streaming

The match between WOR vs LEI is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

WOR vs LEI Match Details

The upcoming match of the English T20 Blast 2021 will be played between Worcestershire and Leicestershire at the County Ground in New Road on June 27, Sunday at 07:00 pm IST.

WOR vs LEI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Josh Inglis

Vice-Captain- Colin Ackermann

Suggested Playing XI for WOR vs LEI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Josh Inglis

Batsmen: Ross Whiteley, Jake Libby, Rikki Wessels, Scott Steel

All-rounders: Colin Ackermann, Arron Lilley , Brett D’Oliveira

Bowlers: Ben Dwarshuis, Naveen-ul-Haq, Callum Parkinson

WOR vs LEI Probable XIs:

Worcestershire: Riki Wessels, Brett D’Oliveira, Jake Libby, Ross Whiteley, Ben Cox (wk), Tom Fell, Ed Barnard, Ben Dwarshuis, Ish Sodhi, Dillon Pennington, Charlie Morris

Leicestershire: Scott Steel, Josh Inglis (wk), Arron Lilley, Colin Ackermann, Lewis Hill, Rishi Patel, Louis Kimber, Ben Mike, Callum Parkinson, Naveen-ul-Haq, Gavin Griffiths

