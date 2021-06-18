WOR vs NOR Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s English T20 Blast 2021, June 18, 10:00 PM IST Friday

WOR vs NOR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s English T20 Blast 2021 between Worcestershire and Northamptonshire: From the North Group, Worcestershire will square off against Northamptonshire in the upcoming match of the 2021 edition of the English T20 Blast. The WOR vs NOR match will be played at the County Ground in Worcester on June 18, Friday at 10:00 pm IST.

Worcestershire have done a decent job in the T20 Championship thus far as they have won two league matches while losing one out of four games. They are sitting at the sixth position on the North Group points table. Their last encounter saw them getting defeated by Yorkshire by 94 runs. Worcestershire will fancy winning the game against Northamptonshire to climb up the points table and stay relevant in the league.

Northamptonshire, on the other hand, are yet to secure a victory in the T20 Blast. The county has lost all their four league games thus far and is languishing at the last position on the points table. They lost their last match to Derbyshire by five wickets. Northamptonshire need to assemble their squad once again and start winning the games to make a case for them to win the competition.

Ahead of the match between Worcestershire and Northamptonshire; here is everything you need to know:

WOR vs NOR Telecast

The Worcestershire vs Northamptonshire match will not be broadcast in India.

WOR vs NOR Live Streaming

The match between WOR vs NOR is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

WOR vs NOR Match Details

The upcoming match of the English T20 Blast 2021 will be played between Worcestershire and Northamptonshire at the County Ground in Worcester on June 18, Friday at 10:00 pm IST.

WOR vs NOR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Moeen Ali

Vice-Captain - Riki Wessels

Suggested Playing XI for WOR vs NOR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Adam Rossington

Batsmen: Richard Levi, Saif Zaib, Riki Wessels

All-rounders: Wayne Parnell, Mohammad Nabi, Moeen Ali, Brett D’Oliveira

Bowlers: Graeme White, Ben Dwarshuis, Dillon Pennington

WOR vs NOR Probable XIs

Worcestershire: Riki Wessels, Brett DOliveira, Moeen Ali (C), Jake Libby, Ben Cox (WK), Ross Whiteley, Ed Barnard, Ben Dwarshuis, Ish Sodhi, Dillon Pennington, Charlie Morris

Northamptonshire: Richard Levi, Adam Rossington (C & WK), Ricardo Vasconcelos, Wayne Parnell, Rob Keogh, Saif Zaib, Mohammad Nabi, Tom Taylor, Graeme White, Nathan Buck, Ben Sanderson

