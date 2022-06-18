WOR vs NOR Dream11 Team Prediction: Worcestershire vs Northamptonshire, Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for WOR vs NOR Vitality Blast 2022, WOR vs NOR match 81, June 18, County Ground, Worcester, 7:00 pm IST

WOR vs NOR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s WOR vs NOR Vitality Blast 2022 match 81 between Worcestershire vs Northamptonshire: Worcestershire will take on Northamptonshire in the Vitality Blast 2022 league on Saturday, June 18. The match will be played at the County Ground in Worcester at 7:00 pm IST.

Worcestershire has been in disappointing form and is placed at the bottom of the table. They have managed to win just one out of the nine matches they have played till now. The batting unit has let them down on several occasions in the league. Star players like Azhar Ali, Dwayne Bravo and Moeen Ali will need to take more responsibility if Worcestershire has to turn its future around.

On the contrary, Northamptonshire has been in fine form lately and is sitting at the second position in the northern table. The team has looked balanced throughout the tournament and has won 6 out of their nine matches. With an impressive run rate of +0.522, Northamptonshire will be looking to take the top position in the table after defeating Worcestershire on Saturday.

Ahead of the match between Worcestershire vs Northamptonshire; here is everything you need to know:

WOR vs NOR Telecast

The match between Worcestershire and Northamptonshire will not be telecast in India.

WOR vs NOR Live Streaming

The match between Worcestershire and Northamptonshire will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

WOR vs NOR Match Details

The WOR vs NOR match will be played at the County Ground in Worcester on Saturday, June 18, at 7:00 pm IST.

WOR vs NOR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Will Young

Vice-Captain: Josh Cobb

Suggested Playing XI for WOR vs NOR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Ben Cox

Batsmen: Ed Pollock, Joshua Dell, Chris Lynn, Will Young, Taylor Cornall

All-rounders: Josh Cobb, Ed Barnard

Bowlers: Nathan Buck, Simon Kerrigan, Charlie Morris

Worcestershire vs Northamptonshire Possible Starting XI:

Worcestershire Predicted Starting Line-up: Jake Libby, Moeen Ali, Colin Munro, Azhar Ali, Gareth Roderick, Dwayne Bravo, Joe Leach, Jacques Banton, Charlie Morris, Dillon Pennington, Josh Baker

Northamptonshire Predicted Starting Line-up: Lewis McManus, James Sales, James Neesham, Rob Keogh, Tom Taylor, Will Young, Saif Zaib, Charlie Thurston, Brandon Glover, Simon Kerrigan, Ben Sanderson

