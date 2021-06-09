WOR vs NOT Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today's English T20 Blast 2021, Worcestershire vs Nottinghamshire Match 2, June 9 10:00 PM IST

WOR vs NOT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Worcestershire and Nottinghamshire English T20 Blast 2021: In the opening round ties of the English T20 Blast 2021, Worcestershire will be squaring off against defending champions Nottinghamshire on Wednesday, June 9. The match will be played at the County Ground, New Road, in Worcester and is scheduled to begin at 10:00 PM IST.

Both sides will be playing their first game of the 2021 edition of English T20 Blast season and will want to start their campaign on a positive note. Worcestershire will be led by Moeen Ali, while Steven Mullaney will spearhead the Nottinghamshire side.

Ahead of the match between Worcestershire and Nottinghamshire; here is everything you need to know:

WOR vs NOT Telecast

Not televised in India.

WOR vs NOT Live Streaming

Each participating team of the English T20 Blast 2021 will live stream their home matches live on their website or YouTube channel.

WOR vs NOT Match Details

The match will be played on Wednesday, June 9 at the County Ground, New Road, in Worcester. The match is scheduled to begin at 10:00 PM IST.

WOR vs NOT captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Moeen Ali

Vice-captain: Alex Hales

WOR vs NOT Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Tom Moores

Batsmen: Alex Hales, Riki Wessels, Joe Clarke, Ben Duckett

All-rounders: Ed Barnard, Moeen Ali, Steven Mullaney

Bowlers: Ben Dwarshuis, Jake Ball, Luke Fletcher

WOR vs NOT Probable XIs

Worcestershire: Moeen Ali (C), Riki Wessels, Jake Libby, Ross Whiteley, Daryl Mitchell, Brett D’Oliviera, Ben Cox (WK), Ed Barnard, Dillon Pennington, Ben Dwarshuis and Ish Sodhi

Nottinghamshire: Alex Hales, Ben Duckett, Joe Clarke, Lyndon James, Tom Moores (WK), Steven Mullaney (C), Matt Carter, Samit Patel, Luke Fletcher, Jake Ball and Dane Paterson

