- 3rd ODI - 07 Jun, 2021Match Ended163/10(49.2) RR 3.3
IRE
NED166/6(45.5) RR 3.62
Netherlands beat Ireland by 4 wickets
- 2nd ODI - 04 Jun, 2021Match Ended157/10(49.2) RR 3.18
NED
IRE158/2(43.0) RR 3.67
Ireland beat Netherlands by 8 wickets
WOR vs NOT Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today's English T20 Blast 2021, Worcestershire vs Nottinghamshire Match 2, June 9 10:00 PM IST
Check here WOR vs NOT Dream11 Team Predictions And Hints For Today's English T20 Blast 2021 Match 2. Also check the schedule of Worcestershire and Nottinghamshire
- Trending Desk
- Updated: June 9, 2021, 7:30 PM IST
WOR vs NOT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Worcestershire and Nottinghamshire English T20 Blast 2021: In the opening round ties of the English T20 Blast 2021, Worcestershire will be squaring off against defending champions Nottinghamshire on Wednesday, June 9. The match will be played at the County Ground, New Road, in Worcester and is scheduled to begin at 10:00 PM IST.
Both sides will be playing their first game of the 2021 edition of English T20 Blast season and will want to start their campaign on a positive note. Worcestershire will be led by Moeen Ali, while Steven Mullaney will spearhead the Nottinghamshire side.
Ahead of the match between Worcestershire and Nottinghamshire; here is everything you need to know:
WOR vs NOT Telecast
Not televised in India.
WOR vs NOT Live Streaming
Each participating team of the English T20 Blast 2021 will live stream their home matches live on their website or YouTube channel.
WOR vs NOT Match Details
The match will be played on Wednesday, June 9 at the County Ground, New Road, in Worcester. The match is scheduled to begin at 10:00 PM IST.
WOR vs NOT captain, vice-captain:
Captain: Moeen Ali
Vice-captain: Alex Hales
WOR vs NOT Dream11 Team Prediction
Wicketkeeper: Tom Moores
Batsmen: Alex Hales, Riki Wessels, Joe Clarke, Ben Duckett
All-rounders: Ed Barnard, Moeen Ali, Steven Mullaney
Bowlers: Ben Dwarshuis, Jake Ball, Luke Fletcher
WOR vs NOT Probable XIs
Worcestershire: Moeen Ali (C), Riki Wessels, Jake Libby, Ross Whiteley, Daryl Mitchell, Brett D’Oliviera, Ben Cox (WK), Ed Barnard, Dillon Pennington, Ben Dwarshuis and Ish Sodhi
Nottinghamshire: Alex Hales, Ben Duckett, Joe Clarke, Lyndon James, Tom Moores (WK), Steven Mullaney (C), Matt Carter, Samit Patel, Luke Fletcher, Jake Ball and Dane Paterson
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|2914
|121
|2
|New Zealand
|2166
|120
|3
|England
|3493
|109
|4
|Australia
|1844
|108
|5
|Pakistan
|2247
|94
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|2054
|121
|2
|Australia
|2945
|118
|3
|India
|3344
|115
|4
|England
|3100
|115
|5
|South Africa
|2137
|107
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6088
|277
|2
|India
|6811
|272
|3
|New Zealand
|6048
|263
|4
|Pakistan
|7818
|261
|5
|Australia
|5930
|258
