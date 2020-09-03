WOR vs SOM Dream11 Predictions, English T20 Blast 2020, Worcestershire vs Somerset Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Worcestershire’s will have an interesting fixture on Thursday, September 3, against Somerset in the ongoing English T20 Blast 2020. The Vitality Blast T20 WOR vs SOM match will be played at the Edgbaston in Birmingham and will commence from 5:35pm IST. In their previous fixture, Worcestershire were defeated by Gloucestershire by 22 runs. Somerset, on the other hand, beat Glamorgan by eight wickets.
For this year’s Vitality Blast T20, the teams have been divided into three divisions namely North, Central and South. The division of teams is as follows:
North: Derbyshire Falcons, Durham, Lancashire Lightning, Leicestershire Foxes, Notts Outlaws, Yorkshire Vikings
Central: Birmingham Bears, Glamorgan, Gloucestershire, Northants Steelbacks, Somerset, Worcestershire Rapids
South: Essex Eagles, Hampshire, Kent Spitfires, Middlesex, Surrey, Sussex Sharks.
WOR vs SOM English T20 Blast 2020, Worcestershire playing 11 against Somerset: Ben Cox (WK), Riki Wessels, Ashton Turner, Wayne Parnell, Daryl Mitchell, Moeen Ali, Joe Leach, Pat Brown, Brett D’Oliveira, Hamish Rutherford, Ross Whiteley
WOR vs SOM English T20 Blast 2020, Somerset playing 11 against Worcestershire: Steve Davies (WK), Tom Abell, Roelof van der Merwe, Lewis Gregory, Craig Overton, James Hildreth, Ollie Sale, Jack Leach, Josh Davey, Max Waller, Dominic Bess
