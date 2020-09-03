Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Live

ECS ROME, 2020 2nd Semi-Final, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 06 September, 2020

1ST INN

Brescia Cricket Club *

0/0 (0.0)

Brescia Cricket Club
v/s
Bergamo Cricket Club
Bergamo Cricket Club

Toss won by Bergamo Cricket Club (decided to field)
Live

ECS ROME, 2020 1st Semi-Final, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 06 September, 2020

2ND INN

Janjua Brescia Cricket Club

95/7 (10.0)

Janjua Brescia Cricket Club
v/s
Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club
Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club*

55/2 (4.2)

Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club need 41 runs in 34 balls at 7.23 rpo

fixtures

All matches

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Rose Bowl, Southampton

06 Sep, 202018:45 IST

3rd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Sep, 202022:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

11 Sep, 202017:30 IST

2nd ODI: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

13 Sep, 202017:30 IST

WOR vs SOM Dream11 Predictions, English T20 Blast 2020, Worcestershire vs Somerset Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

WOR vs SOM Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / WOR vs SOM Dream11 Best Picks / WOR vs SOM Dream11 Captain / WOR vs SOM Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

Trending Desk |September 3, 2020, 1:06 PM IST
WOR vs SOM Dream11 Predictions, English T20 Blast 2020, Worcestershire vs Somerset Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Worcestershire’s will have an interesting fixture on Thursday, September 3, against Somerset in the ongoing English T20 Blast 2020. The Vitality Blast T20 WOR vs SOM match will be played at the Edgbaston in Birmingham and will commence from 5:35pm IST. In their previous fixture, Worcestershire were defeated by Gloucestershire by 22 runs. Somerset, on the other hand, beat Glamorgan by eight wickets.

For this year’s Vitality Blast T20, the teams have been divided into three divisions namely North, Central and South. The division of teams is as follows:

North: Derbyshire Falcons, Durham, Lancashire Lightning, Leicestershire Foxes, Notts Outlaws, Yorkshire Vikings

Central: Birmingham Bears, Glamorgan, Gloucestershire, Northants Steelbacks, Somerset, Worcestershire Rapids

South: Essex Eagles, Hampshire, Kent Spitfires, Middlesex, Surrey, Sussex Sharks.

WOR vs SOM English T20 Blast 2020, Worcestershire vs Somerset Live Score / Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE (https://www.news18.com/cricketnext/cricket-live-scorecard/)

English T20 Blast 2020 WOR vs SOM Dream11 team for Worcestershire vs Somerset

English T20 Blast 2020 WOR vs SOM Dream11 prediction, Worcestershire vs Somerset captain: Tom Abell

English T20 Blast 2020 WOR vs SOM Dream11 prediction, Worcestershire vs Somerset vice-captain: Lewis Gregory

English T20 Blast 2020 WOR vs SOM Dream11 prediction, Worcestershire vs Somerset wicket-keeper: Ben Cox

English T20 Blast 2020 WOR vs SOM Dream11 prediction, Worcestershire vs Somerset batsman: Ross Whiteley, Pat Brown, Riki Wessels

English T20 Blast 2020 WOR vs SOM Dream11 prediction, Worcestershire vs Somerset all-rounders: Ashton Turner, Ollie Sale, Moeen Ali

English T20 Blast 2020 WOR vs SOM Dream11 prediction, Worcestershire vs Somerset bowlers: Brett D’Oliveira, Hamish Rutherford, Max Waller

WOR vs SOM English T20 Blast 2020, Worcestershire playing 11 against Somerset: Ben Cox (WK), Riki Wessels, Ashton Turner, Wayne Parnell, Daryl Mitchell, Moeen Ali, Joe Leach, Pat Brown, Brett D’Oliveira, Hamish Rutherford, Ross Whiteley

WOR vs SOM English T20 Blast 2020, Somerset playing 11 against Worcestershire: Steve Davies (WK), Tom Abell, Roelof van der Merwe, Lewis Gregory, Craig Overton, James Hildreth, Ollie Sale, Jack Leach, Josh Davey, Max Waller, Dominic Bess

English T20 BlastEnglish T20 blast live scoreEnglish T20 Blast live streamingFantasy TipsWOR vs SOM dream11WOR vs SOM dream11 predictionWOR vs SOM dream11 teamWOR vs SOM dream11 top picksWOR vs SOM live score

Upcoming Matches

Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 2nd T20I | Sun, 06 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 3rd T20I | Tue, 08 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Fri, 11 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Manchester

Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sun, 13 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Manchester All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5503 275
2 England 5411 271
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 6009 261
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more