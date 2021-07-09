WOR vs WAS Dream11 Prediction And Players Tips: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s T20 Blast 2021

WOR vs WAS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Worcestershire and Warwickshire T20 Blast 2021: Worcestershire is scheduled to face Warwickshire on Friday, July 9 at the New Road One. Till now both sides have played 11 matches against each other of which Worcestershire and Warwickshire have won five matches each. The point difference between the two teams is of one point. This is because the host team lost four matches while Warwickshire lost five. The two north group teams will meet each other for the first time in the tournament at 10 PM IST. In their respective last outing, Worcestershire defeated Northamptonshire by 32 runs and Warwickshire beat Derbyshire by three wickets. Captain Will Rhodes of Warwickshire has scored 201 runs and taken 6 wickets in the league till now. Brett D’Oliveira and Rikki Wessels of Worcestershire are also strong batsmen as they have scored 296 runs and 265 runs, respectively in the tournament till now.

Ahead of the match between Worcestershire and Warwickshire here is everything you need to know:

WOR vs WAS Telecast

The match will not be televised in India.

WOR vs WAS Live Streaming

Cricket fans in India can watch the match on Fan Code app and website.

WOR vs WAS Match Details

The match will be played on Friday, July 9 at New Road One. The game will start at 10:00 PM IST.

WOR vs WAS captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Brett D’Oliveira

Vice-Captain: Will Rhodes

Suggested Playing XI for WOR vs WAS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicket Keeper – Ben Cox, Michael Burgess

Batsmen – Sam Hain, Rikki Wessels, Ross Whiteley

All-rounders – Will Rhodes, Brett D’Oliveira, Tim Bresnan

Bowlers – Ben Dwarshuis, Charlie Morris, Jake Lintott

WOR vs WAS Probable XIs

Worcestershire: Brett D’Oliveira, Riki Wessels, Jake Libby, Ben Cox, Daryl Mitchell, Ross Whiteley, Ben Dwarshuis, ED Barnard, Ish Sodhi, Dillon Pennington, Charlie Morris

Warwickshire: Ed Pollock, Adam Hose, Will Rhodes, Sam Hain, Matthew Lamb, Robert Yates, Michael Burgess (wk), Tim Bresnan, Jake Lintott, Craig Miles, Carlos Brathwaite

