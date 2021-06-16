WOR vs YOR Dream11 Prediction And Players List: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs For Today’s English T20 Blast 2021, June 16, 10:00 pm IST Wednesday

WOR vs YOR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s English T20 Blast 2021 between Worcestershire and Yorkshire: From the North Group, Worcestershire will lock horns with Yorkshire in the upcoming match of the 2021 edition of the English T20 Blast. The WOR vs YOR match will be played at the New Road Stadium in Worcester on June 16, Wednesday at 10:00 pm IST.

Worcestershire have produced decent performances in the T20 Blast thus far. They have won two out of three league games and are placed at the third slot on the North Group points table with five points under their belt. Worcestershire’s first match against Nottinghamshire ended in a draw while they registered victory in the next two games against Northamptonshire and Lancashire respectively.

Yorkshire have also experienced a similar outing in the T20 competition as they have secured victory in two fixtures while losing one game. Yorkshire won their last match against Leicestershire by 18 runs. This is an important game for Yorkshire as they will be hoping to win the encounter and climb up the points table.

Ahead of the match between Worcestershire and Yorkshire; here is everything you need to know:

WOR vs YOR Telecast

The Worcestershire vs Yorkshire match will not be broadcast in India.

WOR vs YOR Live Streaming

The match between WOR vs YOR is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

WOR vs YOR Match Details

The upcoming match of the English T20 Blast 2021 will be played between Worcestershire and Yorkshire at the New Road Stadium in Worcester on June 16, Wednesday at 10:00 pm IST.

WOR vs YOR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Jonny Bairstow

Vice-Captain - Moeen Ali

Suggested Playing XI for WOR vs YOR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Jonny Bairstow

Batsmen: Jake Libby, Dawid Malan, Adam Lyth

All-rounders: David Willey, Moeen Ali, Jordan Thompson

Bowlers: Ish Sodhi, Charlie Morris, Adil Rashid, Lockie Ferguson

WOR vs YOR Probable XIs

Worcestershire: Riki Wessels, Brett D’Oliveira, Moeen Ali, Ross Whiteley, Jake Libby, Ben Cox, Ed Barnard, Ben Dwarshius, Ish Sodhi, Dillon Pennington, Charlie Morris

Yorkshire: Adam Lyth, Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Harry Brook, Will Fraine, David Willey, Jordan Thompson, Adil Rashid, Matthew Fisher, Lockie Ferguson

