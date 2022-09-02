Worcestershire Sign Azhar Ali for County Championship 2023 Edition

English county club Worcestershire has signed Azhar Ali for the 2023 edition of the County Championship. In the previous season outing with the team, the right-handed batter played some amazing knocks.

The Worcestershire Cricket Steering Group Chairman, Paul Pridgeon quoted, “Azhar has loved it here and wants to come back and do a job for us again next season, and we are delighted he has signed for another year. To get someone who is available for most of, if not the entire season, again is another bonus with your overseas player because I think it is going to be harder and harder to do that.”

“He has had interest from other first class counties as well, but he has indicated he has really loved being at Worcestershire, and his family are settled here,” he added.

Ali has a great bond with Worcester as in eight matches, he scored 607 runs at an average of 46.69 with one century and three half-centuries. In May, he made his top score of 225 came against Leicestershire at the County Ground in New Road, Worcester. His powerful knock thus helped Worcester to win by an innings and 259 runs.

He was also one of their leading run-scorers last season after Jack Haynes and Ed Bernard.

After commiting to Worcester, Ali said, “Being part of the Worcestershire setup has been such an enjoyable experience for me, and I’m delighted to be coming back for another year.

“There is so much potential in this squad, and, as well as being glad that I’ve been able to play my part with the bat, I’ve been happy to pass on my knowledge and experience to other people.

“The team have played a lot of good cricket in the Championship this year and could easily have picked up another two or three wins, and I hope I can help the team to kick on next year.

“We have already strengthened for next season by signing Adam Hose and Matthew Waite, and I think the future is very bright for the Club.”

Ali has been a stalwart of the Pakistan Test team for more than 12 years. In his career so far, he scored 7030 runs from 95 Tests at an average of 42.60 with 19 centuries and 50 half-centuries.

Back in 2016, he even touched his best Test score of unbeaten 302 against the West Indies at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

