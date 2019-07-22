Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has promised Pakistani-Americans that he is working on a plan to develop the "best cricket team of the world" following the debacle of the country in the recently-concluded ICC World Cup in the UK.
The cricketer-turned-politician said this while addressing a gathering of Pakistani-Americans at Capital One Arena in downtown Washington DC on Sunday.
Referring to the debacle of the Pakistani team in the recently-concluded ICC World Cup cricket tournament, Khan said that he has "started working on developing the best cricket team of the world in the next tournament, by bringing the best players in the team".
"Remember my words," the prime minister, who led Pakistan to victory at the 1992 Cricket World Cup, said.
Khan, however, did not divulge details about his plans.
He is currently on a three-day visit of the US and is scheduled to meet President Donald Trump at the White House on Monday.
Khan had given some pep talk to the country's cricket team to banish the fear of losing to India in the crucial ICC Cricket World Cup match on June 16, saying the fear of losing leads to a negative and defensive strategy.
Pakistan, which lost the match against India, could not make it to the semi-final round of the World Cup and remained on the fifth spot. The tournament was won by England for the first time.
Former chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board Najam Sethi has blamed the present management of the board for the national team's poor show in the World Cup.
Working on Developing World's 'Best Cricket Team' - Imran Khan
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | July 22, 2019, 7:21 AM IST
PCB Mulling Split Captaincy and Coaching
Cricketnext Staff | July 18, 2019, 7:31 AM IST
Inzamam-ul-Haq Steps Down as Pakistan Chief Selector
Cricketnext Staff | June 24, 2019, 5:25 PM IST
ICC World Cup 2019: Mohsin Khan Tipped to Return as Chief Selector or Team Manager of Pakistan
Also Watch
-
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Match Preview | Can Bangladesh Pull Off Another Upset?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings