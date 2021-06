Working Out Video Of Yuzvendra Chahal, Wife Dhanashree Goes Viral

Yuzvendra Chahal, Team India’s leg-spinner, has begun his preparations for the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka. On Tuesday, Chahal shared a video on Instagram of him working out in a gym with his wife Dhanshree Verma.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree are putting in a lot of effort in the gym. However, after witnessing this video, Yuzvendra Chahal’s supporters began sending him bizarre suggestions.

Yuzvendra Chahal’s weight should be increased, according to a fan. Yuzvendra Chahal was even urged by a fan to work out with WWE wrestler Khali.

Sri Lanka tour very important for Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal’s form has deteriorated in recent days, and he is now battling for a spot in the T20 and ODI playing XI. In addition, Rahul Chahar has exacerbated Chahal’s issues. This leg-spinner had a strong showing in the IPL 2021. Chahar took 11 wickets in seven matches, whereas Chahal only took four. In this situation, Yuzvendra Chahal’s visit to Sri Lanka is critical.

Chahal made India debut in 2016 and since then he has been a regular in playing XI for T20 matches. He has also played for Royal Challengers Bangalore under the captaincy of Virat Kohli in IPL. However, recently Chahal has failed to impress with his bowling performance. Chahal took only 9 wickets in the last 10 T20 matches.

On the Sri Lanka tour, Team India will play three T20 and three ODI matches, according to the schedule. By the end of next week, India’s team should be revealed.

