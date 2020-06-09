Working Towards Ensuring the ICC T20 World Cup Proceeds: Australian Sports Minister

The fate of the ICC T20 World Cup, scheduled for Australia in October-November, is set to be decided on June 10 at the ICC board meeting. The COVID-19 situation around the world has put the tournament in doubt, with speculation that it could be pushed to next year.
Richard Colbeck, the Australian government sports minister, has said the government is working towards ensuring the tournament proceeds as planned.
"The federal government, along with the International Cricket Council and state governments continue to work towards ensuring the event proceeds," Colbeck told Sportstar.
Colbeck said there may be restrictions on spectators, which is undecided yet.
"Australian states and territories are responsible for implementing arrangements regarding the resumption of sport in each jurisdictions. This may result in restrictions on spectator numbers – but in what capacity is not yet clear," he said.
However, at no point would safety of players be compromised. The tournament could even be held in a biosecure environment, plans for which are in progress, like the England v West Indies series to be held in July in England.
"We are confident the T20 World Cup will be a thrilling showdown watched by a global audience – but we remain committed to the implementation and support of measures to keep players and spectators safe," he said.
"Cricket Australia and the ICC T20 World Cup Local Organising Committee are consulting with the relevant Australian government agencies in the development of their biosecurity plan to support the resumption of professional cricket in Australia. This includes arrangements for the arrival of international teams, accommodation, training environments and venue logistics."
The ICC's decision on the tournament could well decide the fate of the Indian Premier League, which currently stands suspended. The Board of Control for Cricket in India could look at the October-November window for the IPL if the T20 World Cup is postponed.
