Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Drinks

RANJI TROPHY 2019/20 Final, Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot, 09 - 13 Mar, 2020

1ST INN

Saurashtra

425 (171.5)

Saurashtra
v/s
Bengal
Bengal*

134/3 (65.0)

Bengal trail by 301 runs

fixtures

All matches

2nd T20I: BAN VS ZIM

upcoming
BAN BAN
ZIM ZIM

Mirpur

11 Mar, 202017:30 IST

1st ODI: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Dharamsala

12 Mar, 202013:30 IST

1st ODI: AUS VS NZ

upcoming
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Sydney

13 Mar, 202009:00 IST

2nd ODI: AUS VS NZ

upcoming
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Sydney

15 Mar, 202005:00 IST

Workload Management During IPL: Focus on Injury-prone India Players

Bhuvneshwar too was out of action for long after he had to get his sports hernia operated. He too is in the India ODI squad for the South Africa series.

PTI |March 11, 2020, 2:37 PM IST
Workload Management During IPL: Focus on Injury-prone India Players

Workload management is back in focus ahead of the IPL, in another World Cup year, and the BCCI plans to take extra care of injury-prone players like Shikhar Dhawan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Hardik Pandya.

Skipper Virat Kohli had put in a lot of emphasis on workload management before the IPL last year but most players, who were in contention for a place in the 2019 World Cup squad, ended up playing all games for their respective franchisees.

It has been learnt that the national selectors will sit down during the Irani Cup, which will be held right after the Ranji Trophy final and take a call after checking the workload and medical database of all centrally contracted players.

"We will communicate our concerns to the respective IPL teams on workload management of the players. We are more concerned about players who are coming fresh from injuries Shikhar, Bhuvneshwar, Hardik, even Ishant (who is not part of limited overs set-up)," a BCCI official told PTI on Wednesday.

Part of standard practice, India players will be given hand-outs from the national team physio before they join their respective IPL teams, stating the dos and don'ts.

While the 50-over World Cup happened right after the 2019 IPL, the T20 World Cup will take place in October-November but there are a number of bilateral series lined up before the global event.

"Though we will monitor the workload of our players closely but we can't force things down on the IPL teams after a point. They want their best players to play, so the onus here lies on the player more than anybody else to avoid burn out," the official added.

Pandya, who was out of action for more than six months having undergone a back surgery, is set to play his first international game on Thursday since September.

Bhuvneshwar too was out of action for long after he had to get his sports hernia operated. He too is in the India ODI squad for the South Africa series.

Dhawan too is back having endured multiple injuries over the past 12 months. There have been question raised over poor handling of Ishant Sharma's ankle injury which recurred during the Test series in New Zealand.

bcciipl 2020ishant sharmashikhar dhawanWorkload management

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Wed, 11 Mar, 2020

ZIM v BAN
Mirpur

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Thu, 12 Mar, 2020

SA v IND
Dharamsala

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Fri, 13 Mar, 2020

NZ v AUS
Sydney

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Sun, 15 Mar, 2020

NZ v AUS
Sydney All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more