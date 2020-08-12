Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

'World Class' Shakib Al Hasan Will Get Into The Groove Quickly Upon Return: Bangladesh Coach Russell Domingo

Bangladesh coach Russell Domingo is confident all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan will get back into the groove fast once he makes a retun to international cricket.

IANS |August 12, 2020, 5:11 PM IST
'World Class' Shakib Al Hasan Will Get Into The Groove Quickly Upon Return: Bangladesh Coach Russell Domingo

Bangladesh head coach Russell Domingo is confident that star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan will get back into the groove fast once he makes a retun to international cricket.

The left-handed all-rounder was banned from all forms of the game for two years for breaching Anti-corruption Code of the International Cricket Council (ICC), one year of that suspended, in October 2019.

According to a ESPNcricinfo report, Shakib is likely to make an immediate return to the Bangladesh team after his suspension deadline ends on October 29, with Sri Lanka the assumed venue of his comeback.

Bangladesh's tour of Sri Lanka is almost confirmed and it is likely that Shakib will at least feature in the proposed three-match T20I series.

He will be training at the BKSP - Bangladesh's largest sporting institute - from next month.

Also Read: Shakib Al Hasan Could Return from Ban in Bangladesh's Tour of Sri Lanka

"I think Shakib being out for a year is not that much different to the rest of our squad who have been out for six or seven months as well," Domingo told ESPNcricinfo.

"We are hoping all the players are fit. Obviously, there are standards that they need to attain in terms of fitness level. We have to organise a bit of game time for Shakib, as well as for all the players.

"It is very difficult to get into international cricket without any sort of cricket. I think we need to try to find some opportunities for him to play some games. He is a world-class player so I am sure he will get back into it pretty soon, but fitness is an important thing."

Domingo also pointed out that the 33-year-old would have to play unofficial cricket matches as a suspended cricketer, so a lot would depend on his fitness regime and net practice during the next couple of months.

"It is something that we have to discuss with the selectors. I don't think he can play any official game before October 29, so all games that he plays have to be unofficial games. It might be inter-squad games but we need to have clarity if he is allowed to play that.

"He has to make sure he is fit and that he starts hitting balls and bowling some balls. Once we assemble before heading off to Sri Lanka - when that tour is confirmed - we will get closer to making a decision.

"There's still a while to go; it is only August now. His ban finishes in two-and-a-half months. When he is fit and available, we will cross that bridge."

