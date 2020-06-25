1983 World Cup Final: Eight Interesting Insights About India’s Historic Triumph by Kapil Dev and Co.
The 1983 World Cup not only changed the way cricket was viewed and played in India but it changed India itself. We look at 8 insights – on the players and performances that stood out in India’s triumphant journey in the tournament.
1983 World Cup Final: Eight Interesting Insights About India’s Historic Triumph by Kapil Dev and Co.
The 1983 World Cup not only changed the way cricket was viewed and played in India but it changed India itself. We look at 8 insights – on the players and performances that stood out in India’s triumphant journey in the tournament.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020
PAK v ENGLord's All Fixtures
Team Rankings