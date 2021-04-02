CRICKETNEXT

World Cup 2011: We Had No Idea What He Was Going Through-Ashish Nehra on Yuvraj Singh

February 2012 was a big month for Yuvraj Singh. For, this was the time when he went public and told everyone that he had Cancer. But the symptoms started showing way back in 2009. And even in 2011 as the World Cup was on, the signs were there for everyone to see. Recalling those days, former India pacer Ashish Nehra said that he had no idea what ‘Yuvi’ was going through.

“I had no idea he was going through pain. When we were playing the West Indies in Chennai, he was telling he was feeling tired. I told him, ‘go and sleep, you will be fine. Switch on the AC’. Even after the World Cup, when he told me in Bangalore, where I was doing rehab, I told him, ‘come let’s have biryani’. We had no idea what he was going through. Credit to him, he managed to pull off,” he told Cricketnext in an exclusive interview.

Earlier he also recalled how he didn’t feel all that low when he got to know that he will not be playing the final against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium, exactly a decade ago. Any passionate player waits to represent his country and dreams of playing the World Cup final, but for Nehra ji it wasn’t that usual.

“I came to know 48 hours before the final that I was not playing. When I left Chandigarh, I left thinking I’d play the final but my hand got so big that it needed surgery. By that time, I had enough experience, I was nearing 32, and I was part of the World Cup before also (in 2003),” he told CricketNext in an exclusive interview.“No point now in sitting and crying that I could not play the World Cup final. Whichever way I could help the team, I was happy. I knew I could not go inside the field. I knew I could not field. At least I could serve water to the players. I moved on,” he added.

