Cricket fever is gripping one and all and even football stars can’t be away from action during the World Cup.
German forward Thomas Mueller has come out in support of Team India and skipper Virat Kohli to lift the coveted trophy.
In a post on Twitter, Mueller wrote, “I wish all participants of the Cricket #WorldCup2019 good luck & thrilling matches. Especially I cross my fingers for @imVkohli, the captain of the Indian team. He`s a fan of @DFB_Team and supported it multiple times in the past.”
I wish all participants of the Cricket #WorldCup2019 good luck & thrilling matches. Especially I cross my fingers for @imVkohli, the captain of the Indian team. He`s a fan of @DFB_Team and supported it multiple times in the past 🏏✊😃 #Cricket #GermanyCheersForIndia #esmuellert pic.twitter.com/hwS4apAlIE— Thomas Müller (@esmuellert_) June 3, 2019
I wish all participants of the Cricket #WorldCup2019 good luck & thrilling matches. Especially I cross my fingers for @imVkohli, the captain of the Indian team. He`s a fan of @DFB_Team and supported it multiple times in the past 🏏✊😃 #Cricket #GermanyCheersForIndia #esmuellert pic.twitter.com/hwS4apAlIE
— Thomas Müller (@esmuellert_) June 3, 2019
It was a pleasure meeting you @HKane and all the best for the finals. 👍 pic.twitter.com/Axpb2apmDB — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 24, 2019
India play their tournament opener against South Africa on June 5.
ICC World Cup 2019 | Thomas Mueller Wishes Virat Kohli & Team India Luck For World Cup
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 7 ODI | Tue, 04 Jun, 2019
SL v AFGCardiff
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 8 ODI | Wed, 05 Jun, 2019
IND v SARose Bowl, Southampton
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 9 ODI | Wed, 05 Jun, 2019
NZ v BANThe Oval All Fixtures
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings