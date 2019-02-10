World Cup Door Still Open for Anderson & Milne: New Zealand Selector

Loading...
Anderson and Milne were a part of New Zealand's squad for the 2015 World Cup but have struggled with injuries since. They are not a part of the squad for the ODIs against Bangladesh this month, New Zealand's last international assignment before the World Cup.
"They're proven international cricketers and both are classy players," Larsen was quoted as saying by Stuff.co.nz. "It's been really disappointing to watch both of them go through a frustrating period with their injuries. It's been really pleasing to see them both back on the park. We're monitoring them closely.
"I think a really big point here is, there's been a lot of chat and hype around the World Cup squad, it's actually still two months before we officially have to name this squad. So there's still a bit of water to flow under the bridge."
Anderson and Milne last played for New Zealand in a T20I against Pakistan in November last year. Since then Milne has struggled with a hamstring injury, while Anderson had a heel problem.
The duo will have a probable last shot in the domestic Plunket Shield tournament to impress the selectors ahead of the World Cup.
"From a pure ODI perspective, of course these games (against Bangladesh) are vital, and that's where we're honing things down," Larsen said. "But there's still a lot of four-day cricket to be played, and it gives opportunities for the likes of the Corey Anderson's and the Adam Milne's to really show their wares and put their names forward.
"We don't want to say that it's a last throw of the dice, because there's still a good window of opportunity."
Anderson, 28, has played 49 ODIs while 26-year-old Milne has played 40 games in the format.
First Published: February 10, 2019, 8:01 PM IST