World Cup Final | Why Umpires Awarded Six Runs & Not Five for Stokes' Incident in Final Over

Even as England sealed their historic first World Cup title on the basis of boundaries scored after a memorable final, one of the defining moments in the game came in the final over when the ball deflected off Ben Stokes' bat and went away for a boundary, resulting in six runs being awarded to the home team.
On the fourth ball of the final over, with England needing nine runs from three balls, Stokes hit the ball towards Martin Guptill in the deep and rushed for two. However, as Guptill threw the ball it hit Stokes' bat and went away for four overthrows. The umpires got together and decided to award six runs to England, thus bringing down the equation to 3 runs off final 2 balls.
According to Law 19.8, pertaining to "Overthrow or wilful act of fielder”:
"If the boundary results from an overthrow or from the wilful act of a fielder, the runs scored shall be any runs for penalties awarded to either side, and the allowance for the boundary, and the runs completed by the batsmen, together with the run in progress if they had already crossed at the instant of the throw or act."
There have been different interpretations of the phrasing of the law, with it being suggested in some quarters that England should have been awarded five runs and not six, as the two batsmen hadn’t crossed at the “instant of the throw or the act.” However, the umpires appear to have made the correct decision as two runs were already completed before the ball went to the boundary after striking Stokes’ bat.
Certain words like 'wilful act' and the fact that it doesn't mention the batsman's role make the law sound ambiguous in the hindsight, but such an event is an extremely rare possibility on the cricket field and certainly something ICC will want to consider in the future. However, in this case, when Guptill threw the ball, both the batsmen were in the process of completing two and had done that when the ball went for a boundary, hence leading to the umpires awarding England those two runs as well as the additional four from the overthrows.
Essentially, the 'crossed at instant of throw' is applicable for 'run in progress'.
Both captains were asked about the incident, before these interpretations of the law became a discussion point.
New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson said, "The rule has been there for a long time. I don't think anything like that's happened where you now question it. But look, it's -- you can't sort of look at that and think that perhaps that decided the match."
England captain Eoin Morgan meanwhile said that he first couldn't figure out what happened but it wasn't something he celebrated or cheered.
"I was trying to stay in the moment. I wasn't celebrating. It is not something you celebrate or cheer, well I don't because that could be us on the other side of it, and there's margins like that today that we spoke about. "
The ICC is yet to make a formal statement on the incident.
Karthik Lakshmanan | July 15, 2019, 7:34 AM IST
