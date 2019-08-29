Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

World Cup Final Was Best and Worst Day of My Career: Guptill

Cricketnext Staff |August 29, 2019, 11:54 AM IST
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill is on the verge of making his comeback to international cricket, after not featuring for the Test squad for their recently concluded two match series against Sri Lanka. His last appearance in national colours was in the World Cup final on July 14th, and he described it as the “best and worst” day of his career.

“I guess you see it as the best and the worst day of your cricketing career. The ebbs and flows of the game made it such a good one for the spectators. It was just unfortunate we came out on the other side of it,” Guptill said.

While Guptill’s World Cup campaign was underwhelming with the bat, where he scored only 186 runs in 10 innings, he produced some moments of brilliance in the field. Having just played the T20 blast in England, Guptill is raring to go for the T20 series against Sri Lanka.

The first of three T20Is against Sri Lanka will take place on September 1st, and after the conclusion of the series, Guptill is also looking forward to preparing for next year’s T20 World Cup in Australia, hoping to regain some form on the way.

"T20 World Cups are always good fun. With it being in Australia next year, it's completely different conditions to what we face at home as well,” he said.

"It's going to be nice to start off our preparation here, playing in some trying conditions and then head home with a good five (match) T20 series against England to lead off the summer."

