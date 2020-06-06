Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

World Cup Loss Still Hurts: India Bowling Coach Bharath Arun

A billion people suffered heartbreak when Martin Guptill's direct throw dislodged the bails

Cricketnext Staff |June 6, 2020, 6:32 PM IST
World Cup Loss Still Hurts: India Bowling Coach Bharath Arun

The loss to New Zealand in a tightly fought semifinal of the 2019 ICC World Cup was one of the toughest pills to swallow for the Indian fans. According to bowling coach Bharath Arun, the team too is still hurting from the loss but said they would make sure they do better in the upcoming ICC events.

"Yes, the World Cup loss still hurts us, it's still hurting us and we'll probably go all out to see that we leave no stone unturned in our preparation to make sure that we do exceptionally well in the World Cup," Bharath Arun told FanCode in the latest episode of Lockdown But Not Out.

"To win a World Cup, I think we need to really plan well and how far we execute our plan."

Arun said the players would work in batches once the lockdown ends.

"Partially now the lockdown is lifted but inter-state travel is going to be a problem," he said. "But again, what the players are going to do is, they will be going to their respective hometown, the grounds that are available, they would do their running and they would also combine it with skillwork. And when they are free to travel, that is when we'd all be meeting but again keeping the social distancing in mind, we'd also be working with them in batches."

Arun said it would take at least six-eight weeks to play an international match.

"It'd take us at least 6-8 weeks for us to play international matches, whereby we'd be first working on the skill, and fitness in the camps and then we'll progress onto match simulations, and hopefully the BCCI can organise a tournament just before we play the international matches, that would be great for us," he said.

"I'm not worried about the bowlers because they've had ample time in the last 2 months, to work on strength and their fitness. Very rarely does an international cricketer, especially our bowlers, would get this kind of time to work on their fitness. Also, it is a wonderful opportunity for them to get over the little niggles, that they may have got over the long season."

