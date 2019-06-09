England and New Zealand won their respective 2019 World Cup encounters against Bangladesh and Afghanistan on Saturday (June 9).
With three wins to their name, New Zealand are currently at the top of the table while Afghanistan are yet to win a game.
Meanwhile, England are placed at No. 2, while Bangladesh are at No. 8 with just two points to their name.
Here is how the cricket world cup points table currently stands:
The ICC world cup 2019 points table will be decided on the basis of the teams which have the most points in descending order. Teams will be given two points for a win, one point for a tie/NR (except the semi-finals and final which will be decided by a super over in case of a tie), and no points for a loss.
The top four teams in the ICC world cup points table by the end of the group stages will then take part in the semi-final, with the winners playing the final.
The 2019 tournament consists of 10 participating teams, out of which two sides — West Indies and Afghanistan — made the cut through World Cup qualifiers in 2018. England made the cut as the host nation.
As far as the tournament prize money is concerned, the winner of the 2019 World Cup will be awarded four million dollars (INR 28.04 crore), the highest prize money to date. Australia received 3,975,000 dollars when they won the 2015 World Cup on their home soil.
Apart from the winner, the runners-up will be given two million dollars (INR 14.02 crore), while the losing semi-finalists are assured of 0.80 million dollars (INR 5.60 crore) each.
World Cup Points Table 2019: Updated ICC Cricket World Cup Team Standings After Afghanistan vs New Zealand
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 14 ODI | Sun, 09 Jun, 2019
AUS v INDThe Oval
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 15 ODI | Mon, 10 Jun, 2019
WI v SARose Bowl, Southampton
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 16 ODI | Tue, 11 Jun, 2019
SL v BANBristol
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 17 ODI | Wed, 12 Jun, 2019
PAK v AUSTaunton All Fixtures
