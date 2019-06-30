starts in
Match 38:ENG VS IND

ENG ENG
IND IND

Birmingham

Sun, 30 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 39:SL VS WI

SL SL
WI WI

Chester-le-Street

Mon, 01 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 40:BAN VS IND

BAN BAN
IND IND

Birmingham

Tue, 02 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 41:ENG VS NZ

ENG ENG
NZ NZ

Chester-le-Street

Wed, 03 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

World Cup Points Table 2019: Updated ICC Cricket World Cup Team Standings After Australia vs New Zealand Match

June 30, 2019, 9:12 AM IST
After Pakistan defeated Afghanistan in a close match, they reached to 9 points in the ICC World Cup 2019. With this win they move to fourth spot. In another match Australia demolished New Zealand by 86 runs and remain on top of the points table.

Here is how the World Cup points table currently stands.

POSTEAMPWLT/NRPTSNRR
1
AUS871014+1.00
2
IND650111+1.16
3
NZ852111+0.57
4
PAK84319-0.79
5
ENG74308+1.05
6
BAN73317-0.13
7
SL72326-1.18
8
SA82515-0.08
9
WI71513-0.32
10
AFG80800-1.41

The top four teams in the ICC World Cup points table by the end of the group stages will then take part in the semi-final, with the winners playing the final.

The ICC World Cup 2019 points table will be decided on the basis of the teams which have the most points in descending order. Teams will be given two points for a win, one point for a tie/NR (except the semi-finals and final which will be decided by a super over in case of a tie), and no points for a loss.

The 2019 tournament consists of 10 participating teams, out of which two sides — West Indies and Afghanistan — made the cut through World Cup qualifiers in 2018. England made the cut as the host nation.

As far as the tournament prize money is concerned, the winner of the 2019 World Cup will be awarded four million dollars (INR 28.04 crore), the highest prize money to date. Australia received 3,975,000 dollars when they won the 2015 World Cup on their home soil.

Apart from the winner, the runners-up will be given two million dollars (INR 14.02 crore), while the losing semi-finalists are assured of 0.80 million dollars (INR 5.60 crore) each

