World Cup Points Table 2019: Updated ICC Cricket World Cup Team Standings After Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Match

After Bangladesh defeated Afghanistan at The Rose Bowl in the ICC World Cup 2019 group stage on Monday, the World Cup table certainly makes for some interesting reading with Bangladesh still in with a chance of qualification should other results go their way and they win all their remaining matches. They sit at fifth position, but Afghanistan languish in tenth place, with no mathematical chance of making it to the top four.
Here is how the cricket world cup table currently stands.
The top four teams in the ICC World Cup points table by the end of the group stages will then take part in the semi-final, with the winners playing the final.
The ICC World Cup 2019 points table will be decided on the basis of the teams which have the most points in descending order. Teams will be given two points for a win, one point for a tie/NR (except the semi-finals and final which will be decided by a super over in case of a tie), and no points for a loss.
The 2019 tournament consists of 10 participating teams, out of which two sides — West Indies and Afghanistan — made the cut through World Cup qualifiers in 2018. England made the cut as the host nation.
As far as the tournament prize money is concerned, the winner of the 2019 World Cup will be awarded four million dollars (INR 28.04 crore), the highest prize money to date. Australia received 3,975,000 dollars when they won the 2015 World Cup on their home soil.
Apart from the winner, the runners-up will be given two million dollars (INR 14.02 crore), while the losing semi-finalists are assured of 0.80 million dollars (INR 5.60 crore) each.
