World Cup Points Table 2019: Updated ICC Cricket World Cup Team Standings After India vs New Zealand Match

Cricketnext Staff |June 14, 2019, 7:01 AM IST
World Cup Points Table 2019: Updated ICC Cricket World Cup Team Standings After India vs New Zealand Match

Weather forecasts at Nottingham ahead of the ICC World Cup 2019 match between India and New Zealand predicted a wet day and that was exactly what fans got as an unprecedented fourth match was washed out on Thursday. The result means points were shared between the two unbeaten sides.

Here is how the cricket world cup points table currently stands:

1NEW ZEALAND43001+2.1637
2AUSTRALIA43100+0.5706
3INDIA32001+0.5395
4ENGLAND32100+1.3074
5SRI LANKA41102-1.5174
6WEST INDIES31101+2.0543
7BANGLADESH41201-0.7143
8PAKISTAN41201-1.7963
9SOUTH AFRICA40301-0.9521
10AFGHANISTAN30300-1.4930

The ICC World Cup 2019 points table will be decided on the basis of the teams which have the most points in descending order. Teams will be given two points for a win, one point for a tie/NR (except the semi-finals and final which will be decided by a super over in case of a tie), and no points for a loss.

The top four teams in the ICC world cup points table by the end of the group stages will then take part in the semi-final, with the winners playing the final.

The 2019 tournament consists of 10 participating teams, out of which two sides — West Indies and Afghanistan — made the cut through World Cup qualifiers in 2018. England made the cut as the host nation.

As far as the tournament prize money is concerned, the winner of the 2019 World Cup will be awarded four million dollars (INR 28.04 crore), the highest prize money to date. Australia received 3,975,000 dollars when they won the 2015 World Cup on their home soil.

Apart from the winner, the runners-up will be given two million dollars (INR 14.02 crore), while the losing semi-finalists are assured of 0.80 million dollars (INR 5.60 crore) each.

