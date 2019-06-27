The dream run for Pakistan continues as they beat New Zealand at Birmingham by six wickets. That means they climb to sixth spot in the World Cup Points Table. On the other hand New Zealand suffered their first defeat of the World Cup 2019. They are on second spot at the moment.
Here is how the cricket world cup table currently stands -
The top four teams in the ICC World Cup points table by the end of the group stages will then take part in the semi-final, with the winners playing the final.
The ICC World Cup 2019 points table will be decided on the basis of the teams which have the most points in descending order. Teams will be given two points for a win, one point for a tie/NR (except the semi-finals and final which will be decided by a super over in case of a tie), and no points for a loss.
The 2019 tournament consists of 10 participating teams, out of which two sides — West Indies and Afghanistan — made the cut through World Cup qualifiers in 2018. England made the cut as the host nation.
As far as the tournament prize money is concerned, the winner of the 2019 World Cup will be awarded four million dollars (INR 28.04 crore), the highest prize money to date. Australia received 3,975,000 dollars when they won the 2015 World Cup on their home soil.
Apart from the winner, the runners-up will be given two million dollars (INR 14.02 crore), while the losing semi-finalists are assured of 0.80 million dollars (INR 5.60 crore) each.
World Cup Points Table 2019: Updated ICC Cricket World Cup Team Standings After New Zealand vs Pakistan Match
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 34 ODI | Thu, 27 Jun, 2019
IND v WIManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 35 ODI | Fri, 28 Jun, 2019
SA v SLChester-le-Street
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 36 ODI | Sat, 29 Jun, 2019
AFG v PAKLeeds
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 37 ODI | Sat, 29 Jun, 2019
AUS v NZLord's All Fixtures
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings