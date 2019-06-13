starts in
World Cup Points Table 2019: Updated ICC Cricket World Cup Team Standings After Pakistan vs Australia Match

Cricketnext Staff |June 13, 2019, 9:05 AM IST
World Cup Points Table 2019: Updated ICC Cricket World Cup Team Standings After Pakistan vs Australia Match

Australia notched two points in Taunton after a 41-run win over Pakistan on Wednesday. This means that Australia are now on six points in the 2019 ICC World Cup and move to the second position in the Points table, while Pakistan slump to the eighth spot with three points.

Here is how the cricket world cup points table currently stands:

Capture

The ICC World Cup 2019 points table will be decided on the basis of the teams which have the most points in descending order. Teams will be given two points for a win, one point for a tie/NR (except the semi-finals and final which will be decided by a super over in case of a tie), and no points for a loss.

The top four teams in the ICC world cup points table by the end of the group stages will then take part in the semi-final, with the winners playing the final.

The 2019 tournament consists of 10 participating teams, out of which two sides — West Indies and Afghanistan — made the cut through World Cup qualifiers in 2018. England made the cut as the host nation.

As far as the tournament prize money is concerned, the winner of the 2019 World Cup will be awarded four million dollars (INR 28.04 crore), the highest prize money to date. Australia received 3,975,000 dollars when they won the 2015 World Cup on their home soil.

Apart from the winner, the runners-up will be given two million dollars (INR 14.02 crore), while the losing semi-finalists are assured of 0.80 million dollars (INR 5.60 crore) each.

CricketNext

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
NZ
3 3 0 0 6 +2.16
2
AUS
4 3 1 0 6 +0.57
3
ENG
3 2 1 0 4 +1.30
4
IND
2 2 0 0 4 +0.53
5
SL
4 1 1 2 4 -1.51
6
WI
3 1 1 1 3 +2.05
7
BAN
4 1 2 1 3 -0.71
8
PAK
4 1 2 1 3 -1.79
9
SA
4 0 3 1 1 -0.95
10
AFG
3 0 3 0 0 -1.49

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
