World Cup Points Table 2019: Updated ICC Cricket World Cup Team Standings After South Africa vs Afghanistan Match

Cricketnext Staff |June 16, 2019, 7:44 AM IST
World Cup Points Table 2019: Updated ICC Cricket World Cup Team Standings After South Africa vs Afghanistan Match

Australia registered a comfortable win over Sri Lanka by 87 runs on Saturday at Kennigton Oval, while South Africa thrashed Afghanistan. That has made a considerable change in the points table. Aussies have secured the top spot, while Afghanistan still remain at the bottom after losing all their matches.

Here is how the cricket world cup points table currently stands:

POSTEAMPLAYEDWONLOSTTIEDN/RNET RRPOINTS
1AUSTRALIA54100+0.8128
2NEW ZEALAND43001+2.1637
3ENGLAND43100+1.5576
4INDIA32001+0.5395
5SRI LANKA51202-1.7784
6WEST INDIES41201+0.6663
7SOUTH AFRICA51301-0.2083
8BANGLADESH41201-0.7143
9PAKISTAN41201-1.7963
10AFGHANISTAN40400-1.6380

The top four teams in the ICC world cup points table by the end of the group stages will then take part in the semi-final, with the winners playing the final.The ICC World Cup 2019 points table will be decided on the basis of the teams which have the most points in descending order. Teams will be given two points for a win, one point for a tie/NR (except the semi-finals and final which will be decided by a super over in case of a tie), and no points for a loss.

The 2019 tournament consists of 10 participating teams, out of which two sides — West Indies and Afghanistan — made the cut through World Cup qualifiers in 2018. England made the cut as the host nation.

As far as the tournament prize money is concerned, the winner of the 2019 World Cup will be awarded four million dollars (INR 28.04 crore), the highest prize money to date. Australia received 3,975,000 dollars when they won the 2015 World Cup on their home soil.

Apart from the winner, the runners-up will be given two million dollars (INR 14.02 crore), while the losing semi-finalists are assured of 0.80 million dollars (INR 5.60 crore) each.

