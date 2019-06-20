starts in
World Cup Points Table 2019: Updated ICC Cricket World Cup Team Standings After South Africa vs New Zealand Match

Cricketnext Staff |June 20, 2019, 8:08 AM IST
World Cup Points Table 2019: Updated ICC Cricket World Cup Team Standings After South Africa vs New Zealand Match

A fantastic century by New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson helped his side register a four wicket win against South Africa in Birmingham on Wednesday (June 19). The Kiwis with nine points are now top of the table after having won four of their five games with one having been washed out. South Africa, who have only themselves to blame for their defeat against the Kiwis, are in eighth place on the table after their first six games with three points to their name.

Here is how the Cricket World Cup points table currently stands:

POSTEAMPWLT/NRPTSNRR
1NZ54019+1.59
2ENG54108+1.86
3AUS54108+0.81
4IND43017+1.02
5BAN52215-0.27
6SL51224-1.77
7WI51313+0.27
8SA61413-0.19
9PAK51313-1.93
10AFG50500-2.08

The top four teams in the ICC World Cup points table by the end of the group stages will then take part in the semi-final, with the winners playing the final.

The ICC World Cup 2019 points table will be decided on the basis of the teams which have the most points in descending order. Teams will be given two points for a win, one point for a tie/NR (except the semi-finals and final which will be decided by a super over in case of a tie), and no points for a loss.

The 2019 tournament consists of 10 participating teams, out of which two sides — West Indies and Afghanistan — made the cut through World Cup qualifiers in 2018. England made the cut as the host nation.

As far as the tournament prize money is concerned, the winner of the 2019 World Cup will be awarded four million dollars (INR 28.04 crore), the highest prize money to date. Australia received 3,975,000 dollars when they won the 2015 World Cup on their home soil.

Apart from the winner, the runners-up will be given two million dollars (INR 14.02 crore), while the losing semi-finalists are assured of 0.80 million dollars (INR 5.60 crore) each.

