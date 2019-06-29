World Cup Points Table 2019: Updated ICC Cricket World Cup Team Standings After South Africa vs Sri Lanka Match

An unbeaten 175-run partnership between Hashim Amla and Faf du Plessis saw South Africa register a consolation 9-wicket win against Sri Lanka in their ICC World Cup 2019 group match at Chester-le-Street on Friday. The result, which is South Africa's second win of the tournament takes them to number eight on the table with five points, while Sri Lanka are seventh with six points. Sri Lanka unlike South Africa though can still make the semis but it will be a difficult task.
Here is how the World Cup points table currently stands.
The top four teams in the ICC World Cup points table by the end of the group stages will then take part in the semi-final, with the winners playing the final.
The ICC World Cup 2019 points table will be decided on the basis of the teams which have the most points in descending order. Teams will be given two points for a win, one point for a tie/NR (except the semi-finals and final which will be decided by a super over in case of a tie), and no points for a loss.
The 2019 tournament consists of 10 participating teams, out of which two sides — West Indies and Afghanistan — made the cut through World Cup qualifiers in 2018. England made the cut as the host nation.
As far as the tournament prize money is concerned, the winner of the 2019 World Cup will be awarded four million dollars (INR 28.04 crore), the highest prize money to date. Australia received 3,975,000 dollars when they won the 2015 World Cup on their home soil.
Apart from the winner, the runners-up will be given two million dollars (INR 14.02 crore), while the losing semi-finalists are assured of 0.80 million dollars (INR 5.60 crore) each
