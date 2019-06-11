starts in
World Cup Points Table 2019: Updated ICC Cricket World Cup Team Standings After South Africa vs West Indies

Cricketnext Staff |June 11, 2019, 6:55 AM IST
World Cup Points Table 2019: Updated ICC Cricket World Cup Team Standings After South Africa vs West Indies

West Indies and South Africa were forced to split the points in Southampton as rain played spoilsport and the game had to be called off after only 45 deliveries were bowled. This washout however allows South Africa to get their first point of the 2019 ICC World Cup, while West Indies have moved up to fifth with three points from as many games.

Here is how the cricket world cup points table currently stands:

POSTEAMPWLTPTS
1NZ33006
2ENG32104
3IND22004
4AUS32104
5WI31103
6SL31103
7PAK31103
8BAN31202
9SA40301
10AFG30300

The ICC World Cup 2019 points table will be decided on the basis of the teams which have the most points in descending order. Teams will be given two points for a win, one point for a tie/NR (except the semi-finals and final which will be decided by a super over in case of a tie), and no points for a loss.

The top four teams in the ICC world cup points table by the end of the group stages will then take part in the semi-final, with the winners playing the final.

The 2019 tournament consists of 10 participating teams, out of which two sides — West Indies and Afghanistan — made the cut through World Cup qualifiers in 2018. England made the cut as the host nation.

As far as the tournament prize money is concerned, the winner of the 2019 World Cup will be awarded four million dollars (INR 28.04 crore), the highest prize money to date. Australia received 3,975,000 dollars when they won the 2015 World Cup on their home soil.

Apart from the winner, the runners-up will be given two million dollars (INR 14.02 crore), while the losing semi-finalists are assured of 0.80 million dollars (INR 5.60 crore) each.

