World Cup Points Table 2019: Updated ICC Cricket World Cup Team Standings After West Indies vs Bangladesh Match

Cricketnext Staff |June 18, 2019, 7:17 AM IST
World Cup Points Table 2019: Updated ICC Cricket World Cup Team Standings After West Indies vs Bangladesh Match

An excellent all-round showing from Shakib al Hasan saw Bangladesh condemn West Indies to their third defeat in the ICC World Cup 2019 at Taunton on Monday (June 17). Bangladesh are currently fifth in the points table whereas West Indies are seventh.

Here is how the Cricket World Cup points table currently stands:

POSTEAMPLAYEDWONLOSTTIEDN/RNET RRPOINTS
1AUSTRALIA54100+0.8128
2NEW ZEALAND43001+2.1637
3INDIA43001+1.0297
4ENGLAND43100+1.5576
5BANGLADESH52201-0.2705
6SRI LANKA51202-1.7784
7WEST INDIES51301+0.2723
8SOUTH AFRICA51301-0.2083
9PAKISTAN51301-1.9333
10AFGHANISTAN40400-1.6380

The top four teams in the ICC World Cup points table by the end of the group stages will then take part in the semi-final, with the winners playing the final.

The ICC World Cup 2019 points table will be decided on the basis of the teams which have the most points in descending order. Teams will be given two points for a win, one point for a tie/NR (except the semi-finals and final which will be decided by a super over in case of a tie), and no points for a loss.

The 2019 tournament consists of 10 participating teams, out of which two sides — West Indies and Afghanistan — made the cut through World Cup qualifiers in 2018. England made the cut as the host nation.

As far as the tournament prize money is concerned, the winner of the 2019 World Cup will be awarded four million dollars (INR 28.04 crore), the highest prize money to date. Australia received 3,975,000 dollars when they won the 2015 World Cup on their home soil.

Apart from the winner, the runners-up will be given two million dollars (INR 14.02 crore), while the losing semi-finalists are assured of 0.80 million dollars (INR 5.60 crore) each.

