World Cup Redux: Ashish Nehra's Historic Spell Sinks England

Defending 250, Nehra scalped 6 for 23 - the best figures by an Indian in World Cup history - and helped India thump England by 82 runs.
"He's had a swollen ankle for two days and it was his sheer determination that made him play. He bowled a fantastic line. It's one of the best performances in a One-Day International that I have seen since I started playing for India," said Sourav Ganguly, then the skipper of the Indian team.
It was Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath who kept England to 28 for 2 at the end of 12 overs before Nehra was given the ball. The left-armer first had captain Naseer Hussain caught at slips and then pinned Alec Stewart right in front of the stumps on the very next delivery.
He also got rid of Michael Vaughan and Paul Collingwood and broke the backbone of England's batting lineup. Nehra, who bowled his 10 overs straight through, then also dismissed Craig White and Ronnie Irani to complete his six-wicket haul.
Stewart was the only batsmen out of those six who wasn't dismissed in the slip cordon.
This win helped India qualify for the next round and the Ganguly-led side made it to the finals where they lost to Australia by 125 runs.
First Published: April 12, 2019, 10:45 AM IST