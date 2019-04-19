World Cup Redux: Gutsy Yashpal Hands West Indies First World Cup Defeat

Loading...
Having remained unbeaten in the first two editions of the World Cup, West Indies arrived in England with a hope of continuing their staggering record. However, India, courtesy Yashpal's superb knock, stunned the Clive Lloyd-led side in their very first game, winning the encounter by 34 runs.
Sunil Gavaskar, Kris Srikkanth, Mohinder Amarnath and Sandeep Patil all got starts but it was Yashpal who made the real difference. Coming in at No. 5, the right-hander produced a well-crafted innings against the likes of Michael Holding, Andy Roberts, Malcolm Marshall and Joel Garner.
Yashpal only managed nine fours in his 120-ball knock but ran brilliantly between the wickets. He added 73 runs with Roger Binny and perished at the score of 243. Madan Lal then chipped in with a cameo and helped India finish on 262 for 8 in 60 overs.
Despite having runs on the board, it was never going to be easy for India to get the better of West Indies batting lineup comprising of Gordon Greenidge, Desmond Haynes, Sir Viv Richards, Faoud Bacchus and Lloyd.
However, Binny and Ravi Shastri brought their A-game forward and took three wickets each to play a key role in bowling West Indies out for 228.
This victory gave India the belief that they needed, and what followed will forever be inscripted in the hearts of all the Indian fans.
