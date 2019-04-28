World Cup Redux: India Down Mighty West Indies to Lift Trophy For the First Time

Loading...
But then, that catch was plucked out of nowhere by Kapil Dev and West Indies imploded. The image of Mohinder Amarnath running towards the pavilion holding a stump after trapping Michael Holding LBW is part of folklore and one which ushered a new chapter in the history of Indian cricket.
Put in to bat, barring a 57-run stand between Kris Srikkanth and Amarnath none of the Indian batsmen could put up much of a fight against the likes of Holding, Malcolm Marshall, Andy Roberts and Joel Garner. Some useful lower order runs helped India crawl past the 180-run mark but there was little hope.
India came out with gusto in their defence of 183 with medium pacer Balwinder Sandhu castling opener Gordon Greenidge for 1. But Richards walked out and immediately meant business. He slammed seven fours in a quick-fire 28-ball 33, adding 45 runs for the second wicket with Desmond Haynes. However, a top edge changed the course of the match.
Madan Lal got one to bounce a tad more and Richards, going for the pull mistimed his shot. It seemed the ball might fall in no man's land but Dev stationed at short midwicket ran back in full flight and plucked a screamer to send Richards back.
India found a fresh lease of life seeing Richards depart. Lal and Amarnath then wreaked havoc, getting rid of the famed West Indian middle order in no time. Marshall and Jeff Dujon held fort for a bit but the Indian bowlers were just too good on the day. Lal and Amarnath shared three wickets between them while Sandhu picked two. Amarnath was named Man of the Match for his all-round show.
First Published: April 28, 2019, 10:42 AM IST