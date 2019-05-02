Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
World Cup Redux: India Live to Fight Another Day After Thrashing Bermuda

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 2, 2019, 12:13 PM IST
(Image: Reuters)

Indian fans do not have very fond memories of the 2007 World Cup in West Indies and rightly so. One of the pre-tournament favourites to lift the cup, India were knocked out in the first round itself after suffering humiliating losses to Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

But in between a couple of poor performances, India did win a game against lowly Bermuda. While it was a lop-sided encounter between the two sides, it holds the distinction of being the first ever World Cup match to have witnessed a score of over 400 in an innings.

The match though will be remembered for remarkable a catch. The stocky Dwayne Leverock, stationed at first slip, dived to his right and pouched a sensational catch to dismiss Indian opener Robin Uthappa for three in the first over of the match. More than the wicket, the catch by the gargantuan Leverock was celebrated and still is.

But after the initial hiccup, the match went as expected. The Indian batsmen wreaked havoc on the opposition bowlers. As many as three Indian batsmen - Sourav Ganguly, Yuvraj Singh and Sachin Tendulkar - slammed fifties while Virender Sehwag scored 114 from just 87 balls. India scored 413/5 with the innings consisting of 30 fours and 18 sixes.

Bermuda stood no chance of even putting up a fight in the chase and this is exactly what transpired in the second innings. Their batsmen were no match to the bowling might of the Indians who had Zaheer Khan, Anil Kumble and Ajit Agarkar in their ranks.

With all the bowlers chipping in, India dismissed Bermuda for a paltry 156 and emerged victorious by 257 runs. It was was a cakewalk for the bowlers, but David Hemp scored an unbeaten 76 and stood tall for his team. His efforts, though, just weren't enough to save his team from a loss.

The win briefly revived India's World Cup campaign but the joy was short-lived as they were knocked out by Sri Lanka in the next match after suffering a 69-run loss.
First Published: May 2, 2019, 8:54 AM IST
