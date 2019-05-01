World Cup Redux: India Make it Six Out of Six as Kohli Ton Floors Pakistan

Loading...
Batting first in front of a packed Adelaide Oval crowd, India lost Rohit Sharma early for 15. Dhawan and Kohli, however, ensured Pakistan tasted no success for the next 22.3 overs as they laid a solid foundation. The duo stitched 129 runs for the second wicket before Dhawan fell for 76.
Kohli though remained unfazed and found an able ally in Raina as India continued their assault. Having struggled with his timing early on in the innings, Kohli notched up a gear and soon reached his century - the first by an Indian batsman against Pakistan in a World Cup game - off 119 balls. Raina too found his bearings quickly slamming 74 in just 56 balls which included five fours and three sixes.
India lost their way slightly once Raina and Kohli fell and could only manage 27 runs in their last five overs to finish with 300/7. Sohail Khan was the wrecker-in-chief returning figures of 5/55 in his 10 overs.
Pakistan never really got going in their chase. Mohammed Shami got rid of Younis Khan cheaply for 6 and even though India failed to take a wicket for the next 14.4 overs, they did not concede too many runs.
With the required rate soaring, Pakistan looked to hit their way out of trouble but failed to do so. Haris Sohail (36) was snapped up by Ravichandran Ashwin while Ahmed Shehzad (47) fell courtesy a sharp catch at backward point by Ravindra Jadeja. Shoaib Maqsood (0) and Umar Akmal (0) failed to make any sort of impact as did Shahid Afridi (22).
Captain Misbah-ul-Haq tried his best to delay the inevitable but did not find any support. Pakistan were eventually bowled out for 224 in 47 overs. Shami was the pick of the Indian bowlers returning 4/35 in his nine overs.
#EKCupAurICC World Cup 2015india vs pakistan 2015mohammed shamishikhar dhawansuresh rainavirat kohli
First Published: May 1, 2019, 9:45 AM IST