World Cup Redux: India's Only Win in First Two Editions

India had lost five of their six matches combined across the 1975 and 1979 editions, losing even to Sri Lanka, who were not yet awarded Test status back then.
The sole victory came against East Africa on June 11, 1975 at Leeds. East Africa elected to bat first and were bundled out for just 120 in 55.3 overs. Madan Lal was the star bowler with 3 for 15 from 9.3 overs, while Mohinder Amarnath and Abid Ali picked up two wickets apiece.
Abid Ali gave the early breakthrough, dismissing the openers, after which Amarnath and Lal took over in the middle overs.
Jawahir Shah, the No. 5, top scored for East Africa with 37 while the others couldn't convert their starts or score quick, as India's bowlers kept the batsmen under check.
India went on to win by 10 wickets, with Sunil Gavaskar and Farookh Engineer scoring half-centuries. Gavaskar, who had made an infamous 174-ball 36* in the previous game against England, scored 65 off 86 with nine fours. Engineer, meanwhile, made 54 off 93 with seven boundaries as India reached home in 29.5 overs.
Engineer was named the Man of the Match.
