World Cup Redux: Ponting Crushes a Billion Dreams

Sourav Ganguly's men in blue had a dream run to the final, losing only one game on the road, against Australia in the group stage.
India won the toss - just about the only thing they won that day - and elected to field first. Zaheer Khan conceded 15 runs in the first over. Matthew Hayden and Adam Gilchrist put together a 105-run partnership. Harbhajan Singh provided the breakthough, removing Gilchrist for 37.
However, in walked captain Ponting and had a 120-run partnership with Hayden. Hayden was eventually dismissed for 37 but Ponting continued to hurt India.
Damien Martyn scored an unbeaten 87 and the Aussies reached a mammoth 359/2. Ponting and Martyn had an unbeaten 234-run partnership. Zaheer conceded 67 in his seven overs. Harbhajan was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 2/49. Srinath conceded 87 in his 10 overs in a rather sorry looking Indian bowling card.
Tendulkar deposited the fourth ball he faced for a boundary but was dismissed next ball by Glenn McGrath.
Ganguly and Sehwag stitched a 54-run partnership. Rahul Dravid scored 47 and provided some support to Sehwag, who was the standout batsman scoring 82 off 81 balls.
India were never really in the game and simply collapsed later, being dismissed for 234.
Ganguly later said “We had a fantastic team in the 2003 World Cup. But, Australia was undoubtedly a cut above the rest. We played 11 games in the tournament and lost only two games - both against Australia.”
First Published: April 29, 2019, 9:32 AM IST