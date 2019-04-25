World Cup Redux: Sehwag & Kohli Rout Hapless Bangladesh

Loading...
The signs were clear from the outset. India, visibly hurt from their loss to the same opponents back in 2007 had revenge on their mind. While Sehwag plundered 175 off just 140 balls, new kid on the block, Kohli, who was playing his first World Cup game slammed an 83-ball 100 to help India rack up 370/4.
Sehwag immediately showed he meant business when he crashed Shafiul Islam for a four through covers first ball of the World Cup. It was all one-way traffic thereon as first Sehwag and then Kohli carted a hapless Bangladesh bowling unit to all corners of the Dhaka stadium.
The Indian opener smashed 14 fours and five sixes during his knock while Kohli tonked eight fours and two sixes.
In reply, Bangladesh were never really in the chase with only Tamim Iqbal (70) and Shakib Al Hasan (55) showing some fight. Munaf Patel returned impressive figures of 4/48 as Bangladesh were restricted to 283/9 in their allotted 50 overs to go down by 87 runs.
Sehwag was named Man of the Match for his 175 and he minced no words in stating how important the match and victory was for India. "I have said this is a revenge game and we have won. I have said before Bangladesh are not good in Tests, but they can compete in ODIs, but today they could not," the opener remarked after the game.
First Published: April 25, 2019, 9:54 AM IST