World Cup Redux: Tendulkar Announces Himself on World Stage

He showed a glimpse of his prowess at the 1992 World Cup group stage encounter against Pakistan as he slammed 54* in just 62 balls to propel India to a competitive score. Tendulkar then bowled 10 miserly overs returning impressive figures of 1/37 to help India score a 43-run win over their arch-rivals.
Batting first Ajay Jadeja (46) and Mohammad Azharuddin (32) lay a solid platform for India but regular strikes in the middle overs kept pegging them back. However, coming in at No.5 Tendulkar changed the complexion of the game. He slammed three fours during the course of his knock stitching a crucial 60-run stand for the sixth wicket with Kapil Dev (35). It was this partnership that helped India reach 216/7 in their allotted 49 overs.
After the initial fall of wickets, Aamer Sohail (62) and Javed Miandad (40) threatened to take the game away from India with a 88-run stand for the third wicket. Tendulkar once again did the job for his captain, this time with the ball. A low full toss was flicked straight into the hands of Kris Srikkanth by Sohail, a wicket that opened the door for an Indian comeback.
Tendulkar bowled with an economy of just 3.70 while the other bowlers kept picking up regular wickets as Pakistan were eventually dismissed for 173. Tendulkar was named Man of the Match of this all-round show.
First Published: April 24, 2019, 8:37 AM IST