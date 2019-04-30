World Cup Redux: Tendulkar, Strauss Tons Ensure a Thrilling Tie

Loading...
MS Dhoni won the toss and elected to bat first, Sehwag started the innings with a first ball boundary to get things rolling for India. Sachin Tendulkar was in great form throughout the tournament but he finally got a big score, scoring 120 off 115 balls.
All of the Indian top-order contributed, with Gautam Gambhir and Yuvraj Singh also scoring fine half-centuries. A Flat pitch and small ground made the perfect setting for the runs to flow and India looked like getting more than 350 at one stage.
However, Tim Bresnan ran through the lower order and India were eventually dismissed for 338 in 49.5 overs. Bresnan picked a five-for, ending with figures of 5/48. Interestingly, Virat Kohli batted at no.7 in this game, scoring 8 off 5 balls!
Kevin Pietersen and Andrew Strauss opened the innings as England looked for a blistering start in chase, Pietersen scored 31 off 22 balls before Munaf Patel got the better of him. England were 111/2 when Ian Bell came out to join Strauss.
The two players upped the ante and stitched together a 170-run partnership with India struggling to pick wickets or stem the run flow. England looked set for an easy win till Dhoni threw the ball to Zaheer Khan in the 43rd over and the game completely changed. Zaheer got Bell and Strauss on successive deliveries to tilt the game India’s way.
Collingwood and Prior didn’t contribute much but the England lower-order got a few lusty blows to take the team close to the target. England needed 29 from the final two overs with two wickets in hand. Swann and Bresnan cleared the ropes as England picked 15 from Chawla’s over. However, Bresnan was dismissed on the last ball.
Munaf had 14 to defend with Swann and Shahzad at the crease. Shahzad – who was the number 11 batsman – smashed the third ball for a six. However, Munaf kept his nerve and England couldn’t get two on the final ball as match ended in a tie.
Interestingly, Munaf had a short-run on the last ball of the Indian innings and that proved to be the difference between a win and a tie for the hosts.
First Published: April 30, 2019, 9:46 AM IST