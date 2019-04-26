World Cup Redux: Venkatesh Prasad Silences Aamer Sohail in Style

Loading...
India batted first and riding on Navjot Singh Sidhu’s 93, and Ajay Jadeja’s 25-ball 45 reached 287/8 in their 50 overs.
Pakistan were on top in chase with Aamer Sohail leading from the front. With the score 109/1, Sohail smashed a boundary against Prasad and exchanged a few words with the Indian pacer, pointing towards the cover region where he had hit the boundary. However, he was immediately left regretting that as he saw his off-stump go for a cartwheel on the next delivery by Prasad. The intensity was such that even the usually calm Prasad celebrated the wicket in style.
The game completely changed after that as Pakistan struggled to get any sort of partnership going and kept losing wickets at regular intervals.
Javed Miandad and Salim Malik scored 38 each but it wasn’t enough in the end as Pakistan ended at 248/9.
Prasad ended with figures of 3/45 and was the standout performer with the ball along with Anil Kumble (3/48).
Later on recollecting the incident, Sohail said, "When I went inside the dressing room, I saw those shoulders drop. Saeed got out and then Ijaz walked in. I never wanted Ijaz. I wanted Javed Miandad to come in. So Ijaz came in, he felt that pressure. He was not getting that ball onto the bat and he was consuming a lot of deliveries. So the pressure was building on me."
Praising Prasad's spell, Sohail added, "When Venky started his second spell, he was coming round the wicket and he was focussed. He was troubling everybody. And I said okay how to break his focus. And Javed actually taught us. Over the years when a bowler is troubling you, thoda sa uska focus todo. But for India it's good that Venky didn't. He kept on focusing. I was actually expecting a bouncer. I was ready to hit it.".
First Published: April 26, 2019, 8:30 AM IST