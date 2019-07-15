starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

England vs New Zealand: The Players Are Shattered, Want to Thank My Team For The Fight - Williamson

Cricketnext Staff |July 15, 2019, 1:43 AM IST
England vs New Zealand: The Players Are Shattered, Want to Thank My Team For The Fight - Williamson

After losing 2019 World Cup final on a variable such as scoring lesser boundaries than England in the match, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson tried to describe the mood in the New Zealand camp, saying his players were “shattered”.

“There were so many parts to it (the match). The players are shattered at the moment. Obviously it's devastating. They've performed at such a high level through the tournament,” Williamson said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

“For it to go to the last ball, and the last ball of the next match (super over), it was pretty hard. That (the Stokes deflection) was a bit of a shame, wasn't it? You just hope it doesn't happen in moments like that. You can nitpick, but perhaps it just wasn't meant to be for us. It is perhaps tough to review the match, and such small margins."

Speaking about his decision to bat first after winning the toss, Williamson said, “We were thinking about the overhead conditions (while deciding on what to do). The pitch was on the drier side. We thought runs on the board would be a good option - we would have liked 10 or-20 runs more. But in a World Cup final this was a competitive total. The bowlers really put the batsmen under pressure on a tough surface.

Williamson also looked back at his team's campaign and said that pitches in England were different from what they were expected to be.

“It certainly wasn't just one extra run (on where the match was won or lost). Congratulations to England on a fantastic campaign. It's been challenging, the pitches have been a little different to what we expected. Lots of talk of 300-plus scores, but we haven't seen many of those.

“Lot of positives for us as well. It was a shame that the ball hit Stokes' bat, but I just hope it doesn't happen in moments like that. Unfortunately that sort of thing happens from time to time. It's a part of the game that we play.”

england vs new zealandicc world cup 2019Kane WilliamsonSuper Overworld cup super over

Upcoming Matches

All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
IND
9 7 1 1 15 +0.80
2
AUS
9 7 2 0 14 +0.86
3
ENG
9 6 3 0 12 +1.15
4
NZ
9 5 3 1 11 +0.17
5
PAK
9 5 3 1 11 -0.43
6
SL
9 3 4 2 8 -0.91
7
SA
9 3 5 1 7 -0.03
8
BAN
9 3 5 1 7 -0.41
9
WI
9 2 6 1 5 -0.22
10
AFG
9 0 9 0 0 -1.32

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6807 122
3 New Zealand 4763 113
4 Australia 5470 112
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more