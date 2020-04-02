World Cup Was Won by India, Obsession Over One Six Should Stop: Gambhir
Former India opener Gautam Gambhir on Thursday lashed out at those only celebrating M.S. Dhoni's six to win the 2011 World Cup, saying it was won by the entire team and not just one hit. India lifted the World Cup on this day nine years ago.
