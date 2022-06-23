World Cup Winning Skipper Eoin Morgan Might Struggle To Get Picked for T20 World Cup 2022, Feels Former Cricketer

With the advent of Liam Livingstone, one senior player may find himself out of England squad for the upcoming 2022 T20 World in Australia. Morgan’s poor form is fully responsible for it as he endured a horror run against the Netherlands where he scored back-to-back ducks and had to pull out of the third match. Meanwhile, his competition Livingstone is going all guns blazing. Not only he had a good IPL, but he also helped England reach the world record total of 498 in the first ODI against the Netherlands.

Former England cricketer Mark Butcher said he doesn’t see Morgan playing in the T20 World Cup, in-fact, he said he would be ‘staggered.’

“I can’t see it, honestly, because Liam Livingstone needs to be in that side. And the strength of striking power around that squad just means there just isn’t room for somebody just to be captain, doesn’t matter how good that captain is.

“I would be staggered if he tries to make it through to the 2023 World Cup. That’s not because of two ducks against the Netherlands. Frankly, who cares? That doesn’t matter. I was surprised that he didn’t announce that he was done with it after they won in 2019. We’re now three years after that and he’s still going,” said Butcher.

Morgan has been at the forefront of England’s white-ball revolution and led them to win the 2019 Men’s Cricket World Cup at home. “Look, he’ll probably prove us all wrong, come back, great fitness and have an extraordinary run of form and lead the side in the next one, but at the moment that looks like a wild fantasy, doesn’t it?” concluded Butcher.

Morgan has endured a horror run with the bat even in the IPL where he led them to a second spot finish in IPL 2021. But his dry run made sure that KKR release him and replace him with Shreyas Iyer earlier this year.

